Βγαίνει στους κινηματογράφους η ταινία του ομογενή Ρόμπερτ Κραντζ (βίντεο & φωτογραφίες)

Faith, Hope & Love – OFFICIAL trailer

FAITH, HOPE, & LOVE is a heartwarming romantic comedy about two vulnerable, lost souls (Robert Krantz and Peta Jane Murgatroyd) who have each suffered deep losses and have their guards up, as a result. When they enter a dance contest, their lives connect, and they begin to discover new perspectives on life, love, and faith.Subscribe for more updates and learn more at www.fhlmovie.com!

Posted by Faith, Hope & Love Movie on Thursday, June 7, 2018