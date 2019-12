«Διπρόσωπο» χαρακτήρισε ο Τραμπ τον Τριντό επειδή συνελήφθη να τον ειρωνεύεται (βίντεο)

Trump Blasts Trudeau After Video Shows NATO Leaders Mocking Him

President Trump called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "two-faced" after video showed Trudeau poking fun at Trump with other world leaders at a NATO reception. NPR's Tamara Keith has more.https://www.npr.org/2019/12/04/784549243/trump-calls-trudeau-two-faced

