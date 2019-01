Ενισχύοντας την ασφάλεια των κατοίκων της Νέας Υόρκης μέσω δωρεάς του ΙΣΝ (βίντεο)

Options

Today, the New York City Police Foundation and Chief of Patrol Rodney K. Harrison unvieled an innovative program that harnesses modern technology and builds on the fundamentals of Neighborhood Policing in order to help young New Yorkers overcome some of the challenges they may face on the streets of the city. The new program, Options, was made possible with the generous support of the New York City Police Foundation. “The NYPD is always innovating in our continued effort to fight crime and keep people safe. And we also know that public safety is a shared responsibility, so many of our best ideas are those that directly connect us with the people we serve. That is why we are excited to announce the Options program, which is the nexus of community engagement, cutting-edge technology, and creative problem-solving. And it further proves that when we work together, we make the safest large city in America even safer,” said Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill. For more information about "Options", visit our website: www.nyc.gov/NYPD

Posted by NYPD on Tuesday, January 22, 2019