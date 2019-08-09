Επιφανείς ομογενείς επικρίνουν τη «ΝΥΤ» για το άρθρο του συνεργάτη Τσίπρα κατά Μητσοτάκη

The New York Times

Dear Mr. Bennet:

We the American-Greek leaders named below are very supportive of positive bilateral relations between Greece and America. We speak up when we see misinformation that could injure this special relationship – regardless of the party in power in either country.

The August 5 Op-ed that you published titled “The Adults Are Back in Charge of Greece. And They Are Really Right Wing”, contains exactly this kind of misinformation. For starters, it describes the party of the recently elected Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis as “a right-wing party with pronounced authoritarian tendencies.” This is an unfortunate description of the party of a new Prime Minister who is quite highly regarded by Americans, who know him from both of our political parties.

In addition, virtually everyone within the Greek-American community who read this op-ed was shocked to learn that the author – who you described as only as “a Greek journalist” – served in the press office of the former Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras, who was soundly defeated by Prime Minister Mitsotakis on July 7. There is no question that this should have been noted in his byline. It is grounds for discrediting his piece.

As well, the op-ed contains information that will mislead those unfamiliar with Greece. Mr. Tsimitakis’ accusation of nepotism included the Prime Minister’s nephew, the Mayor of Athens. Yet the Mayor of Athens is democratically elected, not appointed by the Prime Minister. Further, Mr. Tsimitakis describes a law, which the new Prime Minister plans to abolish that keeps police from universities, as “a sign of ugly times to come”. In fact, most Americans familiar with this matter consider this law he plans to abolish the cause of “ugly times in the past”. It has enabled anarchist violence in downtown Athens to be virtually unstoppable for nearly half a century. Anarchists have frequently burned cars, sledge hammered marble and glass, injured people and retreated to the university property where they cannot be touched.

Greece is an historic and close American ally and NATO treaty ally that contains a military base in Crete that is very important to America. Greece is today a pivotal part of America’s Eastern Mediterranean Partnership that also includes Israel and Cyprus. Positive bilateral relations between America and Greece are as important as they have ever been. It behooves us all to avoid this kind of misinformation published by a trusted and respected source.