Ποιες ενορίες στις ΗΠΑ παρέχουν ζωντανή παρακολούθηση της Θείας Λειτουργίας μέσω διαδικτύου

ΝΕΑ ΥΟΡΚΗ. Η Αρχιεπισκοπή Αμερικής έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα των κατάλογο των ενοριών ανά τις ΗΠΑ, οι οποίες παρέχουν τη δυνατότητα ζωντανής διαδικτυακής παρακολούθησης της Θείας Λειτουργίας.
Αναλυτικά:
Alabama
Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Birmingham, AL [Central Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below.
Sunday Orthros 8:45 AM CST
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM CST
California
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Modesto, California [Pacific Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Saturday Vespers 5:00 PM PT
Sunday Orthros 9:00 AM PT, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM PT
Weekday Orthros 8:30 AM PT, Liturgy 9:30 AM PT
Summer Months:
Orthros 8:30 AM PT, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM PT
Church of the Holy Cross
Belmont, California [Pacific Time]
Live broadcasts are available 24/7. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 9:00 AM PT
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM PT
Summer Hours: Orthros 8:30 AM PT, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM PT
St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church
San Diego, California [Pacific Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 8:30 AM PT
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM PT
Connecticut
St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church
Orange, Connecticut [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 8:30 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:45 AM ET
Florida
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando
Orlando, Florida [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Orthros 8:15 AM EST
Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM EST
St. John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
Tampa, Florida [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 8:45 AM EST
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM EST
Weekday
Orthros 9:00 AM EST
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM EST
St. John The Divine Greek Orthodox Church
Jacksonville, Florida [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church
Boca Raton, FL [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are available 24/7. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Orthros 8:45 AM EST
Sunday Divine Liturgy 9:45 AM EST
Tuesday Vespers 6:30 PM EST
View Live Broadcast Services and Recorded Broadcasts on YouTube or Live Broadcast 24/7.
Georgia
Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation
Atlanta, Georgia [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Orthros 8:00 AM EST
Sunday Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM EST
Weekday Orthros 8:00 AM EST
Weekday Divine Liturgy 9:00 AM EST
Illinois
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
Chicago, Illinois [Central Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 8:30 AM CT, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM CT
Summer Months:
Orthros 8:00 AM CT, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM CT
Massachusetts
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
Weston, MA [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sundays: Orthros 8:30 am ET, Divine Liturgy 9:30 am ET
Weekday services and Lenten services as disclosed on parish calendar
Michigan
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Westland, MI [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 9:00 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Ann Arbor, Michigan [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Weekday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Friday Paraklesis 7:30 PM ET
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Troy, Michigan [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Weekday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
New Jersey
St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church
Toms River, New Jersey [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 8:15 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:45 AM ET
New York
Archdiocese Cathedral of the Holy Trinity
New York, New York [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 8:45 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Holy Days 8:00 – 10:30 AM ET
North Carolina
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
Raleigh, North Carolina [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros: 8:30 AM
Divine Liturgy: 9:45 AM
St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church
Charlotte, North Carolina [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 8:15 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:15 AM ET
Ohio
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Columbus, OH [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Schedule
8:15 Matins
9:30 am Divine Liturgy
Weekday Schedule
Mondays at 6:30pm – Paraklesis & Bible Study
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Akron, OH [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Services
8:20 a.m. – Matins
9:30 a.m. – Divine Liturgy
Holy Trinity – St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Cincinnati, Ohio [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Orthros 8:15 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM ET
Weekday Orthros 8:30 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM ET
Pennsylvania
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church
Canonsburg, PA [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Memorial Day to Labor Day
Orthros 8:30 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM ET
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 8:30 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM ET
Tennessee
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
Nashville, Tennessee [Central Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Orthros 8:50 AM CT, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM CT
Saturday Vespers 5:00 PM CT