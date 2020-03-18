Ποιες ενορίες στις ΗΠΑ παρέχουν ζωντανή παρακολούθηση της Θείας Λειτουργίας μέσω διαδικτύου

«Εθνικός Κήρυξ» 18 Μαρτίου, 2020

Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Αρχιεπισκοπή Αμερικής, Μανχάτταν, ΝΥ, 17 Μαρτίου 2020. (Φωτογραφία: «Ε.Κ.»/Ζαφείρης Χαϊτίδης)

ΝΕΑ ΥΟΡΚΗ. Η Αρχιεπισκοπή Αμερικής έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα των κατάλογο των ενοριών ανά τις ΗΠΑ, οι οποίες παρέχουν τη δυνατότητα ζωντανής διαδικτυακής παρακολούθησης της Θείας Λειτουργίας.

Αναλυτικά:

Alabama

Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral

Birmingham, AL [Central Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below.

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Orthros 8:45 AM CST

Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM CST

California

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

Modesto, California [Pacific Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Saturday Vespers 5:00 PM PT
Sunday Orthros 9:00 AM PT, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM PT
Weekday Orthros 8:30 AM PT, Liturgy 9:30 AM PT

Summer Months:
Orthros 8:30 AM PT, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM PT

Church of the Holy Cross

Belmont, California [Pacific Time]

Live broadcasts are available 24/7. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 9:00 AM PT
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM PT
Summer HoursOrthros 8:30 AM PT, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM PT

St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church

San Diego, California [Pacific Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 8:30 AM PT
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM PT

Connecticut

St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church

Orange, Connecticut [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 8:30 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:45 AM ET

Florida

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando

Orlando, Florida [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Orthros 8:15 AM EST
Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM EST

St. John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church

Tampa, Florida [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 8:45 AM EST
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM EST

Weekday
Orthros 9:00 AM EST
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM EST

St. John The Divine Greek Orthodox Church

Jacksonville, Florida [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET

St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church

Boca Raton, FL [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are available 24/7. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Orthros 8:45 AM EST
Sunday Divine Liturgy 9:45 AM EST
Tuesday Vespers 6:30 PM EST

View Live Broadcast Services and Recorded Broadcasts on YouTube or Live Broadcast 24/7.

Georgia

Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation

Atlanta, Georgia [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Orthros 8:00 AM EST
Sunday Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM EST

Weekday Orthros 8:00 AM EST
Weekday Divine Liturgy 9:00 AM EST

Illinois

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church

Chicago, Illinois [Central Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 8:30 AM CT, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM CT

Summer Months:
Orthros 8:00 AM CT, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM CT

Massachusetts

St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church

Weston, MA [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sundays: Orthros 8:30 am ET, Divine Liturgy 9:30 am ET

Weekday services and Lenten services as disclosed on parish calendar

Michigan

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church

Westland, MI [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 9:00 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

Ann Arbor, Michigan [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Weekday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Friday Paraklesis 7:30 PM ET

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

Troy, Michigan [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Weekday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET

New Jersey

St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church

Toms River, New Jersey [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 8:15 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:45 AM ET

New York

Archdiocese Cathedral of the Holy Trinity

New York, New York [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 8:45 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Holy Days 8:00 – 10:30 AM ET

North Carolina

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

Raleigh, North Carolina [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros: 8:30 AM
Divine Liturgy: 9:45 AM

St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church

Charlotte, North Carolina [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 8:15 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:15 AM ET

Ohio

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral

Columbus, OH [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Schedule

8:15 Matins
9:30 am Divine Liturgy

Weekday Schedule

Mondays at 6:30pm – Paraklesis & Bible Study

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

Akron, OH [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Services

8:20 a.m. – Matins
9:30 a.m. – Divine Liturgy

Holy Trinity – St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

Cincinnati, Ohio [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Orthros 8:15 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM ET
Weekday Orthros 8:30 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM ET

Pennsylvania

All Saints Greek Orthodox Church

Canonsburg, PA [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Memorial Day to Labor Day
Orthros 8:30 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM ET

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 8:30 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM ET

Tennessee

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

Nashville, Tennessee [Central Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Orthros 8:50 AM CT, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM CT
Saturday Vespers 5:00 PM CT

