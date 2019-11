Η ομογενής Μαντλίν Σίγκα κέρδισε τις εκλογές και νέα θητεία ως Γενική Εισαγγελέας Νάσο (βίντεο)

Madeline Singas declares victory in DA race

"If you live in Nassau County, we're going to do everything we can to protect you." Incumbent Democrat Madeline Singas claims victory in the race for Nassau County district attorney.http://longisland.news12.com/story/41278340/madeline-singas-claims-victory-in-nassau-county-district-attorney-race

