Ιστορίες από την ελληνική ύπαιθρο στο Γενικό Προξενείο της Νέας Υόρκης (βίντεο)

Opening of Beatrice Hamblett beautiful exhibition "Daily Bread. Photographs from rural Greece". Highlight of the night: Ladies from the Academy of Hellenic Paideia performing Epirotan dances! Thank you very much!!The exhibition will run until November 20th, Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.Don't miss it!

Posted by Consulate General of Greece in New York on Wednesday, November 8, 2017