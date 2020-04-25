Κρίσεις αναγνωστών για τη στήλη το «Σχόλιο» του Α.Η. Διαματάρη

Αγαπητοί αναγνώστες,

Oι επιστολές σας, έντυπες ή σε ηλεκτρονική μορφή, γενικά οι αντιδράσεις σας στα σχόλια που σχεδόν γράφω κάθε μέρα -μεταφράζονται και στην αγγλική γλώσσα- ενεργούν σαν το οξυγόνο που χρειάζομαι για να αρθρογραφώ.

Τα τελευταία μου σχόλια «κέντρισαν», φαίνεται, πολλούς αναγνώστες μου οι οποίοι επικοινώνησαν μαζί μου για να μου πουν την γνώμη τους. Τους ευχαριστώ όλους. Και αυτούς που συμφωνούν και τους άλλους που διαφωνούν με τις απόψεις μου.

Αυτή είναι ουσία της ελευθεροτυπίας: Ο διάλογος.

Παραθέτω λοιπόν μερικές από τις απαντήσεις.

Αντώνης Η. Διαματάρης

Re: Trump’s Opening to our Community

Respect for our religion cannot be balanced with his disregard for human life. Thousands are dying and he is moving towards a herd mentality to open up the country and allow more to die. Please do not elevate this monster to any degree of compassion or empathy, he has none.

EFfie Christie

Re: Trump’s Opening to our Community

A phone call does not negate his love affair with Turkey and turning a blind eye to the abuses against Christianity in Turkey.

John E. McCook, Ed.D

Mr. D,

You should write a post about President Trump calling Erdogan yesterday I believe it was to talk about who-knows-what but I doubt it was to chide him over the air/sea violations and border invasion attempt in Greece!

Aliz Koletas

Αρθρο με νόημα, όπως όλα τα άρθρα σας κύριε Διαματάρη!

Ευχαριστούμε!

akampiziones

RE: What day is it today?

Dear Mr. Diamataris,

I could identify with just about everything you’re relating here. Humanity is being tested these days, and we need to keep in mind that this too shall pass.

As the passion of Christ that we’re commemorating this week reminds us, suffering in inextricable to being human. But in the end there is the resurrection-salvation.

Καλή Ανάσταση!

Basil Zafiriou

RE: Σχόλιο: Τι μας διδάσκει η Ανάσταση του Χριστού για τον κορωνοϊό

Κύριε Διαματάρη,

Χαίρεται και καλή Ανάσταση.

Οπως λένε στα αγγλικά «every cloud has a silver lining», αυτή η πανδημία μου έδωσε την ευκαιρία να εκκλησιαστώ φέτος με μεγάλη ποικιλία. Αυτή την Μεγάλη Εβδομάδα παρακολούθησα τελετές από την Αρχιεπισκοπή Αμερικής, Αυστραλίας, τον Ιερό ναό του Ευαγγελισμού στο Winston-Salem NC, το Raleigh, NC και τον Μητροπολιτικό Ναό της Αγίας Τριάδος Καρπενησίου Ευρυτανίας. Ναι μεν δεν πήγα στην εκκλησία μου εδώ που μένω, αλλά βρήκα την ευκαιρία να πάω στα απανταχού μέρη της Γης που κατοικούν ορθόδοξοι Ελληνες.

Ας παίρνουμε ό,τι μας δίνει η ζωή και να το μετατρέπουμε σε κάτι που έχει αξία.

Ευχαριστώ,

Χριστόφορος Κρουστάλλης

Advance, NC

Re: What day is it today?

Despite Mr. Diamataris,

We are all in the same boat I finally did some ironing, which I hate, but now it’s done. Take on those books! Do a dozen, twice a day. Before long, the job will be done and you will feel good about your accomplishment

Stay safe, and Kalo Pascha

EKS

Dear Mr Diamataris

Recently your newspaper criticize Mr Tramp special Mr A.P. (Practoricos) is sarcastic, and occasional you personal in your articles.

I do not think your comments helps yours newspaper. I do not think this is nice. Stay neutral.

Mr Tramp is our President, the President of USA.

Thank you

Apostolos Tambakis MD

Re: On Leadership in the Time of the Coronavirus

Well written. It’ll be a sad day if TRUMP gains 4 more years in the White House. Again, we all have to do our part and VOTE and hope that the Electoral votes mimc ours.

KALO PASXA

VASILIOS,

yes, it means the KING!

RE: On Leadership in the Time of the Coronavirus

You are quoting Trump correctly, but out of context and completely misrepresenting what he said. His reference was to events dictated by policies put in place before he was in control, and he rightly took no responsibility for decisions made according to those policies.

Why would you misrepresent this in this way?

Charles R. Wannall

Houston