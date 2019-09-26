Μήνυμα του Οικουμενικού Πατριάρχη προς τον Γ.Γ. ΟΗΕ για την Κλιματική Δράση

ΚΩΝΣΤΑΝΤΙΝΟΥΠΟΛΗ. Ο Οικουμενικός Πατριάρχης Βαρθολομαίος απέστειλε προς τον Γενικό Γραμματέα του Οργανισμού των Ηνωμένων Εθνών Εξοχ. António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, με την ευκαιρία της Διεθνούς Συνόδου Κορυφής του Ο.Η.Ε. για την Κλιματική Δράση,

Ο κ. Βαρθολομαίος παροτρύνει τον ίδιο και όλους τους ηγέτες της διεθνούς Κοινότητας να ενισχύσουν τη φιλοδοξία και να επιταχύνουν την πρόοδο «προς την επίτευξη των στόχων της Συμφωνίας των Παρισίων για την απανθρακοποίηση. Σας καλούμε επίσης να στοχεύσετε προς τον επιβεβλημένο καθαρό μηδενισμό των εκπομπών αερίων του θερμοκηπίου το συντομότερο δυνατόν, σύμφωνα με τις επιταγές της Διακυβερνητικής Επιτροπής του ΟΗΕ για την Κλιματική Αλλαγή».

Επίσης ο Παναγιώτατος, γνωστός για τις πρωτοβουλίες του ευαισθητοποίησης της παγκόσμιας κοινότητας για την ανάγκη προστασίας του φυσικού περιβάλλοντος ως μέρους της Δημιουργίας, με το Μήνυμά του ενθαρρύνει «τα οικονομικά ανεπτυγμένα κράτη του κόσμου να διευκολύνουν μια κοινωνικά δίκαιη και αποτελεσματική μετάβαση σε ένα πρότυπο ανάπτυξης που θα είναι περιβαλλοντικά βιώσιμο και φιλικό προς το κλίμα. Ενώ οι επενδύσεις μπορούν επίσης να φέρουν επιτυχημένα αποτελέσματα, εντούτοις δεν θα πρέπει να αγνοηθεί η αφιλοκερδής συμβολή προς την κατεύθυνση αυτή».

Στο Μήνυμά του υπενθυμίζει ότι αυτή την χρονιά είναι η επέτειος των 30 ετών από την πρώτη Εγκύκλιο που εξέδωσε το Οικουμενικό Πατριαρχείο για την προστασία του περιβάλλοντος και από τότε που αφιέρωσε την 1η Σεπτεμβρίου κάθε έτους ως την παγκόσμια ημέρα προσευχής για την προστασία της Δημιουργίας.

«Φέτος συμπληρώνονται 30 χρόνια από την έκδοση της πρώτης εγκυκλίου του Οικουμενικού Πατριαρχείου για την προστασία του περιβάλλοντος. Από τότε, το Βατικανό, η Αγγλικανική Κοινωνία, καθώς και το Παγκόσμιο Συμβούλιο των Εκκλησιών, έχουν αγκαλιάσει και υιοθετήσει την 1η Σεπτεμβρίου ως διεθνή ημέρα προσευχής για το περιβάλλον. Μέσω των εγκυκλίων μας, καλούμε την παγκόσμια κοινότητα να εργασθεί από κοινού για την σωτηρία του πλανήτη.

»Είμαστε πεπεισμένοι ότι οι κυβερνήσεις, τα πανεπιστήμια, οι επιχειρήσεις, η κοινωνία των πολιτών, οι πιστοί, και όλοι οι άνθρωποι καλής θελήσεως πρέπει να ενωθούν πίσω από την επιστήμη σε μια αποφασιστική και αρμονική προσπάθεια για την σωτηρία της δημιουργίας του Θεού από την ανθρωπογενή κλιματική αλλαγή, η οποία είναι πλέον πρωτοφανώς απειλητική για τον φυσικό κόσμο και την ανθρώπινη ζωή.

»Τώρα περισσότερο από ποτέ, η ανθρωπότητα πρέπει να σταθεί υπεράνω των πολιτισμικών και άλλων διαφορών – είτε πρόκειται για εθνικούς ή θρησκευτικούς διχασμούς, ιστορικές και κομματικές αντιπαλότητες, οικονομικά και προσωπικά συμφέροντα – ώστε να διασφαλίσει ένα λαμπρό μέλλον για τα παιδιά μας και για τις γενεές του μέλλοντος».

Ακολουθεί το πλήρες πρωτότυπο κείμενο του Μηνύματος του Παναγιωτάτου Οικουμενικού Πατριάρχου Βαρθολομαίου:

Your Excellency António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations,We are encouraged by the work that Your Excellency has done to combat climate change during your tenure as Secretary-General of the United Nations and look forward to the further advancement of the response of the international community to this crisis at the upcoming Climate Action Summit.

This noble initiative has the potential to reinforce and enforce a solid framework for a post-carbon era along a socially just pathway to its consequent challenges. We are reminded of the nine symposia we hosted on the environment, two of which were co-hosted with your predecessor, His Excellency Kofi Annan.

In view of the Climate Action Summit, we urge you and all leaders of the international community to increase the ambition and accelerate the progress toward meeting the decarbonization targets of the Paris Agreement, as well as to begin looking beyond to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s indisputable imperative for net zero emissions as soon as possible.

Furthermore, we encourage the world’s economically developed countries to provide the necessary financial support to developing countries in order to facilitate a socially equitable and efficient transition to an environmentally sustainable and climate-friendly course of development. While investment models can be successful, charitable giving must not be overlooked.

This year marks the 30th Anniversary since the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s first encyclical on the protection of the environment. Along the way, the Vatican and the Anglican Communion, as well as the World Council of Churches, have embraced and endorsed September 1st as a global day of prayer for the environment.

Through our annual encyclicals, we implore the global community to work together to save the planet. We are convinced that governments, universities, businesses, civil society, people of faith and all people of good will must unite behind science in a determined and harmonious effort to save God’s creation from human-induced climate change, which is now threatening the natural world and human livelihoods at an unprecedented scale.

Now more than ever humanity must stand above all cultural and other differences – be they national or religious divisions, historic and partisan enmities, economic and personal interests – in order to ensure a bright future for our children and for generations yet to come.

Finally, please know that our Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is in General Consultative Status through ECOSOC and represents the Orthodox Church at the United Nations. Thus, we are prepared to partner in advocacy for the protection of our precious environment.

Thanking Your Excellency for your sincere consideration of our request, we convey to you our Patriarchal prayers and best wishes for the climate saving deliberations at the New York Summit on September 23, 2019.

At the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the tenth of September, 2019

Prayerfully yours,

✠ Bartholomew

Archbishop of Constantinople-New Rome and Ecumenical Patriarch