Μενούνος: Δύο μήνες από την εγχείρηση για τον όγκο στον εγκέφαλό μου – Πόσο πονούσα…

ΝΕΑ ΥΟΡΚΗ. «Δεν μπορώ να το πιστέψω ότι πέρασαν δύο μήνες από τότε που έκανα την εγχείρηση στον εγκέφαλο!!!! Είναι σουρεαλιστικό για εμένα να κοιτώ ξανά τις φωτογραφίες και τα βίντεο», αναφέρει η ομογενής, Μαρία Μενούνος, σε νέα ανάρτησή της στο Instagram, κάνοντας έναν απολογισμό για τις προτεραιότητες πριν και μετά την επέμβαση στην οποία υποβλήθηκε αφού διαγνώστηκε με όγκο στον εγκέφαλο.
«Βλέπω αυτή τη φωτογραφία που τραβήχτηκε ΔΥΟ ημέρες μετά την εγχείρηση 7,5 ωρών στον εγκέφαλο και ευγνωμονώ τους γιατρούς και τις νοσοκόμες που με βοήθησαν. Ποτέ δε συνειδητοποίησα πόσο πονούσα μέχρι που επιβράδυνα…», επισημαίνει η ίδια.
I can’t believe it’s been two months since I had brain surgery!!!! It’s surreal to me to look back at photos and videos. I see this photo taken TWO days after a 7.5 hour Brain surgery and am so thankful to all the doctors and nurses who helped me. I never realized how much pain I was in until I slowed down the ride. It was a huge reality check for me. That’s why I’m hoping the message is heard loud and clear-listen to your bodies and take action. There are a lot of things I’m going to do with this new found wisdom. Helping those going through similar things is at the top of my list. I’ve never been more excited about life. I feel so free! Most of all I’m so thankful to god , my family , friends , colleagues all of you who have sent me so much love and support at this time. And of course..whinnie. Therapy dogs are so helpful for healing. Thankfully she’s been on the payroll 😝 since we found each other years ago at he west valley shelter!
Και υπογραμμίζει:
«Ηταν μία τεράστια ‘προσγείωση’ στην πραγματικότητα. Γι αυτό ελπίζω το μήνυμα αυτό να ακουστεί δυνατά και καθαρά: Ακούστε τα σώματά σας και πράξτε. Υπάρχουν πολλά πράγματα που πρόκειται να κάνω με αυτή τη νέα σοφία που βρήκα.
Το να βοηθήσω αυτούς που περνούν παρόμοιες καταστάσεις είναι στην κορυφή του καταλόγου μου. Δεν υπήρξε ποτέ πιο ενθουσιώδης με τη ζωή. Νιώθω τόσο ελεύθερη!
Πάνω απ όλα, ευγνωμονώ τόσο τον Θεό, την οικογένειά μου, φίλους, συναδέλφους και όλους όσους μου έχετε στείλει τόση αγάπη και υποστήριξη αυτό τον καιρό.
Και φυσικά τη…«whinnie». Τα σκυλιά θεραπείας βοηθούν τόσο πολύ στην ανάρρωση. Πάλι καλά που είναι ήδη στον κατάλογο μισθωτών 😝 από τότε που βρήκαμε η μία την άλλη χρόνια πριν σε ένα καταφύγιο στη west valley!».
Anyone who knows me well knows that @officialslystallone Rocky movies mean so much to me. This quote has gotten me through my darkest hours. This video was taken just after I got out of 7.5 hours of brain surgery. I couldn’t see bc the nerves dr black worked around got a little affected so just out of surgery my eyes were flickering and everyone was crying and this was my response. Truly it ain’t about how hard you hit… Ps here’s the full quote as I hope it can inspire you: Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It’s a very mean and nasty place and I don’t care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t about how hard ya hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done! Sylvester Stallone, Rocky Balboa Fun fact: I asked for gonna fly now as my theme music going into surgery! @peopleewnetwork Happy birthday @officialslystallone