Μενούνος: Δύο μήνες από την εγχείρηση για τον όγκο στον εγκέφαλό μου – Πόσο πονούσα…

I can’t believe it’s been two months since I had brain surgery!!!! It’s surreal to me to look back at photos and videos. I see this photo taken TWO days after a 7.5 hour Brain surgery and am so thankful to all the doctors and nurses who helped me. I never realized how much pain I was in until I slowed down the ride. It was a huge reality check for me. That’s why I’m hoping the message is heard loud and clear-listen to your bodies and take action. There are a lot of things I’m going to do with this new found wisdom. Helping those going through similar things is at the top of my list. I’ve never been more excited about life. I feel so free! Most of all I’m so thankful to god , my family , friends , colleagues all of you who have sent me so much love and support at this time. And of course..whinnie. Therapy dogs are so helpful for healing. Thankfully she’s been on the payroll 😝 since we found each other years ago at he west valley shelter!

A post shared by maria menounos (@mariamenounos) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:14am PDT