Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ Τζ. κατά της κατάθεσης Κόμεϊ στο Twitter

Εθνικός Κήρυξ

ΟΥΑΣΙΓΚΤΟΝ. Μέσω Twitter «αντεπιτέθηκε» ο κ. Ντόναλντ Τραμπ Τζ., γιος του προέδρου των ΗΠΑ, για όσα κατέθεσε ο πρώην διευθυντής του FBI, Τζέιμς Κόμεϊ, σε σχέση με τις συναντήσεις που είχε με τον πατέρα του.

Εκανε ο ίδιος σχόλια, ή αναδημοσίευε αναρτήσεις άλλων χρηστών, ειδησεογραφικών μέσων και μη.

