Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ Τζ. κατά της κατάθεσης Κόμεϊ στο Twitter

ΟΥΑΣΙΓΚΤΟΝ. Μέσω Twitter «αντεπιτέθηκε» ο κ. Ντόναλντ Τραμπ Τζ., γιος του προέδρου των ΗΠΑ, για όσα κατέθεσε ο πρώην διευθυντής του FBI, Τζέιμς Κόμεϊ, σε σχέση με τις συναντήσεις που είχε με τον πατέρα του.
Εκανε ο ίδιος σχόλια, ή αναδημοσίευε αναρτήσεις άλλων χρηστών, ειδησεογραφικών μέσων και μη.
Kind of a big deal… No? https://t.co/dZDu7rK8Hy
1/3 Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear “I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job”
2/3 very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction!
3/3 Knowing my father for 39 years when he “orders or tells” you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means
Hoping and telling are two very different things, you would think that a guy like Comey would know that. #givemeabreak
Comey “I could be wrong”
So if he was a “Stronger guy” he might have actually followed procedure & the law? You were the director of the FBI, who are you kidding?😂
We all know that there is no way anyone in the swamp would leak something favorable to #potus. Otherwise this whopper would be everywhere! https://t.co/hO5SCD3Nd2
Did I miss something or did Comey just say he asked a friend to leak information to the press? Is this a joke?
Roh Ro: even CNN goes against Lynch. https://t.co/x3rHVimigG
Once again he’s right way before anyone else sees it… and they found another leaker today. https://t.co/IskdUimuMV
So I guess the Dems are back to hating Comey???
