Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ Τζ. κατά της κατάθεσης Κόμεϊ στο Twitter

ΟΥΑΣΙΓΚΤΟΝ. Μέσω Twitter «αντεπιτέθηκε» ο κ. Ντόναλντ Τραμπ Τζ., γιος του προέδρου των ΗΠΑ, για όσα κατέθεσε ο πρώην διευθυντής του FBI, Τζέιμς Κόμεϊ, σε σχέση με τις συναντήσεις που είχε με τον πατέρα του.

Εκανε ο ίδιος σχόλια, ή αναδημοσίευε αναρτήσεις άλλων χρηστών, ειδησεογραφικών μέσων και μη.

Kind of a big deal… No? https://t.co/dZDu7rK8Hy — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 8 Ιουνίου 2017

1/3 Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear “I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job” — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 8 Ιουνίου 2017

2/3 very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 8 Ιουνίου 2017

3/3 Knowing my father for 39 years when he “orders or tells” you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 8 Ιουνίου 2017

Hoping and telling are two very different things, you would think that a guy like Comey would know that. #givemeabreak — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 8 Ιουνίου 2017

Comey “I could be wrong” — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 8 Ιουνίου 2017

So if he was a “Stronger guy” he might have actually followed procedure & the law? You were the director of the FBI, who are you kidding?😂 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 8 Ιουνίου 2017

We all know that there is no way anyone in the swamp would leak something favorable to #potus. Otherwise this whopper would be everywhere! https://t.co/hO5SCD3Nd2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 8 Ιουνίου 2017

Did I miss something or did Comey just say he asked a friend to leak information to the press? Is this a joke? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 8 Ιουνίου 2017

Roh Ro: even CNN goes against Lynch. https://t.co/x3rHVimigG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 8 Ιουνίου 2017

Once again he’s right way before anyone else sees it… and they found another leaker today. https://t.co/IskdUimuMV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 8 Ιουνίου 2017