Πυροδότησαν βόμβα μέσα σε εστιατόριο τραυματίζοντας 15 ανθρώπους στον Καναδά (βίντεο)

15 people injured in Mississauga restaurant explosion. 2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. http://www.news1130.com/2018/05/24/mississauga-explosion-restaurant/Paramedics in Peel Region near Toronto say 15 people have been injured in an explosion at a restaurant in Mississauga and the explosion was intentional.

