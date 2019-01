Στις 14 Απριλίου 2019 η Παρέλαση της Ομογένειας στην 5η Λεωφόρο της ΝΥ (βίντεο) 

NYC Greek Parade 2019

🔜 Ελάτε ξανά να καμαρώστε τα παιδιά στην παρέλαση! Come again to admire the young kids at the parade 🇬🇷🇨🇾🇺🇸 Sun. 14 April 2019, 1:30 PM 5th Avenue from 64th to 79th Street.👭🇬🇷👫🇨🇾👬🇺🇸👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Posted by The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York on Tuesday, January 22, 2019