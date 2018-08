Τίμησαν την μνήμη του αγαπημένου τους Σπύρου Τραταρού στην Λήμνο (βίντεο)

Most wont understand what this song means to us. But when did we ever give a shit what people think ? lol we joked around about this verse for years … never would I have thought it would be a reality. For those that really know us and our bond, they’ll cry & laugh at how accurate this is. I’m really going to miss you bro. I woke up and wanted to call you today, just hear your voice again… I’ve got so much to tell you, I’m across the world and still got chicks asking about you lol your name was ringing bells out here all summer ! You’ll forever be “The King of Limnos.” You’re my right hand man… I can’t understand why you left me, what am I suppose to do without you ? Who am I going to call every day ? Who’s going to meet up with me to have a whiskey and help me get through my tough times now ? I hate that you’re gone ! We had so much to do still, weddings, bachelor parties, kids, we were planning our vacation for the fall…. We are suppose to grow old and fat together, sit at the cafe near the Limani and drink coffee like old men & talk shit. Now my heart is broken & I don’t think I can go back to being the same person. Without you I’m not me, I’ll never be me again… We made a few promises to each other if something like this ever happened …. I’ll keep my end of the deal brother. And stay tuned, I’ve got something special planned for you tomorrow, I’ll send my boy off in style as promised ! Don’t worry about Nicky, he still has 2 brothers in me and Billy. Καλό ταξίδι Σπύρο που <3 I’ll see you on the other side kid 🌹 look after me, I need it more than ever 💔

