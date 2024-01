Αποκεφάλισε τον πατέρα του σε σπίτι στη Φιλαδέλφεια και δημοσίευσε φρικιαστικό βίντεο

A vehicle is parked in the driveway of a home that was a scene of a murder in Levittown, Pa., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. A man has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after his father was found decapitated. Police are investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows him holding up the head. The father was found beheaded in the bathroom of his home in Levittown, on Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)