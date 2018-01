Bruno Mars και… Χίλαρι Κλίντον «έκλεψαν» την παράσταση στην τελετή απονομής Grammy (βίντεο)

Hillary Clinton surprises Grammys crowd to read "Fire and Fury"

"He had a longtime fear of being poisoned — one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's." Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton narrated "Fire and Fury" during a skit at the Grammys. The tell-all book details Pres. Trump's first year in White House. http://cbsn.ws/2nmV7mj

