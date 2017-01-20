Hellenic Initiative Inaugural Reception

Congratulations to Reince Priebus and George Gigicos on their positions in the Trump administration. Knowing George’s father, The Rev. Dean Gigicos for over 50 years, I must also congratulate Father Dean and presbytery for the political accomplishments of their son. The Greek American community is enhanced by the Priebus and Gigicos. Getting the Greek American community in the United States out of their ghettos is a great accomplishment that fosters their acculturation and assimilation into the mainstream of our society.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
1 Comment
Congratulations to Reince Priebus and George Gigicos on their positions in the Trump administration. Knowing George’s father, The Rev. Dean Gigicos for over 50 years, I must also congratulate Father Dean and presbytery for the political accomplishments of their son. The Greek American community is enhanced by the Priebus and Gigicos. Getting the Greek American community in the United States out of their ghettos is a great accomplishment that fosters their acculturation and assimilation into the mainstream of our society.