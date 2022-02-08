HELP WANTED: CLERK/TYPIST FOR EMBASSY OF THE REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS

Ζητούνται υπάλληλοι

The Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus announces a vacancy for the position of CLERK/TYPIST

The Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in the United States (2211 R Street NW, Washington DC 20008) invites applications for the full-time position of Clerk/Typist under locally employed staff terms and conditions.

Job duties and responsibilities

The position covers a variety of tasks and duties in different areas of the Embassy’s work. Among the duties and tasks are: Support in the day-to-day operation of the Embassy.

Communication with the public. Writing of reports, summaries and other texts.

Perform duties related to the Embassy’s work as directed.

Requirements/Qualifications

Fluent in English, written and oral. Greek language will be considered as an advantage.

Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook etc.).

Possession of appropriate U.S. work authorization (green card or citizenship).

Integrity, discretion, organizational skills, good judgement, initiative and responsibility

Very good interpersonal skills.

University diploma associated with the position’s requirements will be considered as an advantage.

Prior relevant work experience will be taken into consideration.

Salary

Salary is determined in accordance with the General Schedule (GS) Classification and Pay System of the US Office of Personnel Management (Salary Table 2022-DCB). Annual salary: $40,883 (Grade 5 Step 1).

Interested applicants should send a cover letter and CV (both in English) which should include contacts for at least two (2) references to the following email: accounts@cyprusembassy.net by the end of business on March 1st, 2022. Please also submit a copy of green card or permanent residence.

Only short-listed candidates will be notified and invited for an interview. The candidate is expected to provide proof of academic and other qualifications, as well as prior work experience at the time of the interview.

For more information you may contact the Embassy Administration Office on 202-462-5772 (ext. 4).