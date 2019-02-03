Super Bowl 2019: Οι Patriots του Tom Brady κατέκτησαν το Vince Lombardi, 10-3 τους Rams

Το Vince Lombardi του 53ου Super Bowl ανήκει στους Πάτριοτς του Τομ Μπράντι. Οι «Πατριώτες» επικράτησαν 10-3 των Rams στον τελικό της Mercedes-Benz Stadium στην Ατλάντα και κατέκτησαν για 6 φορά στην ιστορία τους το τρόπαιο. Με τις 6 αυτές κατακτήσεις τους έπιασαν τους πολυνίκες του θεσμού Πίτσμπουργκ Στίλερς.

Αναλυτικά ο αγώνας:

Patriots 13-3 Rams, Final

The New England Patriots have won Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. It’s their sixth title in nine tries during this Brady/Belichick run!

NO GOOD! Patriots 13-3 Rams 0:05, 4th quarter

Zuerlein misses from 48, and this game is all but over!

Patriots 13-3 Rams 0:08, 4th quarter

Cooks has a 24-yard reception and the Rams are at the 49. Belichick puts everybody back.

Cooks has a catch at the 29 and Goff spikes the ball and here comes the field goal unit.

Patriots 13-3 Rams 0:52, 4th quarter

Goff is incomplete looking for Cooks, and then LA are called for holding, just to make it all that much more painful.

Woods takes it up to the 26 as the clock ticks…

Patriots 13-3 Rams 1:12, 4th quarter

That’s the Patriots all-time leading scorer sealing a Super Bowl title. His kickoff goes into the endzone. Here come the Rams trying to pull many rabbits out of no hats.

FIELD GOAL! Patriots 13-3 Rams 1:12, 4th quarter

It’s good! Barely, but it’s good!

The New England Patriots are going to win the Super Bowl again!

Patriots 10-3 Rams 1:16, 4th quarter

Belichick keeps the offense on the field, runs down the clock and calls a timeout.

Does he kick with Gostkowski or something else?

They’re gonna kick! It’s about a 41 yard attempt!

Patriots 10-3 Rams 1:47, 4th quarter

Michel on third and short, and he’s short! Or is he? There’s a measurementYes he is!

It’s fourth and inches!

What does Belichick do?

Patriots 10-3 Rams 2:00, 4th quarter

Michel runs right, and now it’s 3rd & 1 at the Rams 24 as we hit the two-minute warning.

Unless something bananas happens Tom Brady is going to win this thing.

Again.

Patriots 10-3 Rams 2:25, 4th quarter

Michel runs for around four yards, but there is a flag. It’s two actually: a hold and an illegal use of the hands call on New England. LA refuse the penaltie. to get the down.

It’s 2nd & 6.

Patriots 10-3 Rams 2:30, 4th quarter

New England are running, and who is it? Burkhead, steaming down to LA’s 33 and it’s a 26-yard gain for the lunch-pail back who has an enormous first down, and that may do it.

LA call their final tiomeout.

Patriots 10-3 Rams 2:42, 4th quarter

Fowler puts illegal hands to the face and it’s another first down for the Pats. That moves the ball up to the Pats 37.

Michel is running again for just a few yards. Rams call timeout. They have one left.

It’s 2nd & 7.

Patriots 10-3 Rams 2:47, 4th quarter

Michel is running again and this time there’s room! Lot’s of room! Right up the middle, Michel has a huge 26-yard gain! That’s not going to help LA.

Patriots 10-3 Rams 3:50, 4th quarter

Both teams have a pair of timeouts. New England will start running clock. Michel runs into the line as we hear ticks…

INTERCEPTION! Patriots 10-3 Rams 4:17, 4th quarter

Gilmore picks off Goff! He was looking for Cooks but the pass was all wrong and the Pats have possession!

Cooks had to make that catch in the end zone in the prior play! That was the moment!

Patriots 10-3 Rams 4:24, 4th quarter

Goff goes endzone! He’s got Cooks and it goes in and out of his hands! That would have been a touchdown throw but Cooks botched it!

Patriots 10-3 Rams 4:27, 4th quarter

Goff is money, finding Reynolds for a key third down to keep this drive alive for the Rams. They’re at the Pats 44.

Now they’re inside the 30 after Goff hits Cooks on a flag play!

Patriots 10-3 Rams 5:29, 4th quarter

Goff gets pressure, he’s knocked down after tossing an incomplete pass. It’s a huge 3rd & 9 coming up here for LA.

Patriots 10-3 Rams 5:46, 4th quarter

Gut check time for LA.

Good start: a screen pass to Cooks turns into a big gain down the far sideline for a gain of 19 to the 44.

TOUCHDOWN! Patriots 10-3 Rams 7:00, 4th quarter

Sony Michel is into the endzone! That’s a. real live touchdown play and at a huge moment in this game.

Pats in pole position as we head down the stretch in Atlanta!

Patriots 3-3 Rams 7:08, 4th quarter

Big play to Gronkowski dow to the two-yard line! Great throw to the tight end and it’s first and goal to go for New England!

We’re in the red zone! It’s true!

Patriots 3-3 Rams 7:53, 4th quarter

Brady: a tremendous timing floater to Gronkowski to start the drive. It’s a first down on his fifth catch, this one an 18-yard reception.

The crowd cheers “Brady, Brady…”

He answers, finding Edelman, his 10th catch for 141 yards. Quickly, New England are inside the Rams 40…

Patriots 3-3 Rams 9:49, 4th quarter

It’s 3rd and 22 long yards. Goff, hands to Gurley, and he’s hit hard by Flowers for a loss! So the Rams had the ball for some time, but the drive comes to naught.

Super Bowl record holding punter Hekker comes out and does what he does, what he’s been doing, a lot, kicks it, down to the Patriots 31.

I’m still excited, but why?

Patriots 3-3 Rams 10:30, 4th quarter

Gurley is back and running, but the center, John Sullivan, is flagged for holding. So now it’s 1st & 20 on the Rams 33.

Goff has a cut on his left hand, and now he’s HARD hit while running towards the sideline: Jonathan Jones comes about as close to a personal foul as you can get but there’s no flag!

It’s 2nd & 22 after a loss of two and the Pats fourth sack.

Patriots 3-3 Rams 11:35, 4th quarter

Goff is incomplete on 2nd & 11 and falls to the ground after pressure.

Big 3rd & 11 now for LA, and Goff fires into a green swath of turf, incomplete. There’s a flag downfield, but for what?

It’s defensive holding and that turns a punt situation into a fresh set of downs, which has to drive Bill Belichick out of his skull.

LA on their 27.

Now they’re on the 44 as Goff hits Cooks on a curl. Nice gain, and perhaps LA will capitalize on that penalty?

Patriots 3-3 Rams 12:23, 4th quarter

The Rams are on their own 22. It’s 2nd & 7, and New England want to talk it over.

The Patriots call their first timeout of the game.

Patriots 3-3 Rams 12:47, 4th quarter

A false start turns a 2nd & 1 until a 2nd & 6. That’s clumsy. Will it matter?

Anderson bounces outside but Gilmore punches the ball out of his hands! The ball is loose!

Luckily for LA, it rolls out of bounds!

It’s 3rd & 2, and now Goff finds Cooks who is running to his right for an eight yard gain and a first down.

Fresh set of downs for the Rams.

Patriots 3-3 Rams 14:19, 4th quarter

Goff has Anderson, who takes a little nothing into a nine-yard gain on the far sideline. That was a dump that looked to be going nowhere: Goff is gaining confidence.

Patriots 3-3 Rams 14:47, 4th quarter

On 3rd & 4, Littleton breaks up a pass looking for White. Brady was rushed on the play, and there’s been a momentum shift in Atlanta!

But Allen does a great job on the punt. The Rams start from their own seven.

Patriots 3-3 Rams, end of 3rd quarter

Michel has it again, and this time he’s wrapped up, and the whistle is blown without the back hitting the turf.

And that will do it for the third quarter. Surely we’ve never completed three quarters of a Super Bowl without a touchdown, right?

It’ll be second and long around midfield when we resume.

Patriots 3-3 Rams 0:14, 3rd quarter

On 2nd & 9, Brady finds White who is running towards the near sideline…but there’s a flag. It’s defensive holding, which as we all know is an automatic first down.

Pats have it at their 31.

Now they’re at the 50! Michel runs right, finds a hole, bounces off a tackle and runs to midfield after a gain of 19! Great hard-nosed run there.

Patriots 3-3 Rams 2:11, 3rd quarter

New England start at their own 25. I can’t remember the last time I was excited about a third quarter field goal.

FIELD GOAL! Patriots 3-3 Rams 2:11, 3rd quarter

Goff, from the shotgun, and he is DESTROYED! The Pats mob bursts up the middle, first Hightowee, then Van Noy, throwing the Rams kid QB to the turf!

The Rams TD drive is stalled in favor of the field goal unit!

Greg “the leg” (original) is good from 53! We’re tied!

How about that?!

Patriots 3-0 Rams 3:05, 3rd quarter

Play action, and Goff goes to the endzone! Cooks has his hands on, leaping for the pill, but McCourty knocks it away just in time!

And now it’s 3rd & 7…

Patriots 3-0 Rams 3:42, 3rd quarter

Here come the Rams!

Goff fires and connects with Woods over the middle! That’s an 18-yard gain!

LA call timeout with the play clock trickling down to two seconds.

When we come back, it’s 1st & 10 at the Pats 29…

Patriots 3-0 Rams 4:23, 3rd quarter

On 2nd & 7, Goff faces pressure and throws it into the arm of Anderson, except Anderson is facing the wrong way.

The Rams are 0-8 on third down. It’s 3rd & 7.

Patriots 3-0 Rams 5:03, 3rd quarter

Now Anderson has the fourth Rams first down of the night with a four-yard run. This counts as a drive!

And wait, there’s more! Cooks has a reception on the near sideline and that’s another gain up to their own 49! Are we seeing the effects of Chung’s absence?

Patriots 3-0 Rams 6:10, 3rd quarter

Goff finds Reynolds on the far sideline for a gain of seven. I call that progress.

Patriots 3-0 Rams 6:33, 3rd quarter

Brady looks for Hogan on the far sideline, Peters is on him and breaks it up. I thought I saw a judge reaching for a flag before deciding against it.

OK. Every time I write punt, you take a drink. Is it too late for that? It’s a 42-yard kick, which is very un Hekker-like.

LA start at the 23.

Brady + @edelman11 connect AGAIN.

This time for 27 yards. The longest play of the game so far. 📺: #SBLIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/TnjSZw0P8M — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019

Patriots 3-0 Rams 6:54, 3rd quarter

After a NE penalty pushes the Pats back, Brady connects with Edelman over the middle for eight, setting up another big third down.

Patriots 3-0 Rams 8:36, 3rd quarter

Goff has heat in the endzone and he throws it away. Hightower put Goff on his back just after the throw.

And here comes Mr You Know Who, who has an incredible kick! It skids all the way down to the Pats 29, and that’s a new Super Bowl record for Hekker!

All these punts, it was all worth it, just for that moment!

Patriots 3-0 Rams 9:05, 3rd quarter

On 2nd & 8 Anderson runs right for about two, up to the four-yard line. That makes it 3rd & 6. Don’t expect anything too splashy from LA deep in their territory.

Patriots 3-0 Rams 10:06, 3rd quarter

Another quick pass to Edelman for a gain of about eight, setting up a 3rd &2.

Now Brady is in the shotgun: he has time, but his pass towards the far sideline and Edelman is incomplete, so LA hold a and NE will kick.

Allen’s punt lands at the two and is downed! So the Rams will have a long way to go as they try to get something, anything on the scoreboard.

Brady + @edelman11 connect AGAIN.

This time for 27 yards. The longest play of the game so far. 📺: #SBLIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/TnjSZw0P8M — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019

Patriots 3-0 Rams 10:56, 3rd quarter

Brady hits Edelman again in the middle of the field, and there’s room to roam for the wideout. By the time it’s over it’s a big 27-yard third down conversion up to the New England 41!

Edelman cannot be stopped.

Patriots 3-0 Rams 11:58, 3rd quarter

Two little runs, first from Michel and then from Burkhead, set up a 3rd & 4.

Patriots 3-0 Rams 12:58, 3rd quarter

It’s a big 3rd & 5 as the Rams try to establish their offense.

Goff ids back to pass and throws into double coverage towards Cooks and Gilmore knocks it away.

Here’s a familiar sight: the Rams punting unit. It’s Hekker’s seventh kick.

New England will start at their eight yard line.

Patriots 3-0 Rams 14:07, 3rd quarter

Gurely has it! He runs right, he cuts left and he has room! First down and Todd Gurley is alive for a 16-yard gain!

And now he’s running again! This time for six more yards! Was this the plan all along?

Now Pats safety Patrick Chung is shaken up, much to the chagrin who wears a look of concern on the sideline.

Patriots 3-0 Rams 14:56, 3rd quarter

Goff throws over the middle and it’s in and out of the mitts of Hightower! That should have been a half-opening pick!

Swatted a pass down right into the hands of @francoharris32. LEGENDARY. Watch the full #NFL100 film at https://t.co/Lxwbe6FBOL pic.twitter.com/W9ZVniQ7Rx — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 4, 2019

And we’re back…

A touchback starts off the second half and away we go. Rams start at the 25.

Patriots 3-0 Rams, halftime

Yep, that will do it for the opening half of Super Bowl LIII. I guess that track meet I predicted isn’t gonna happen.

Patriots 3-0 Rams 0:16, 2nd quarter

Now Goff is looking for Woods but it’s short of a first down stopping the clock. The Rams have to punt!

It’s a good one, down to the New England two. That will likely do it for the first half.

Patriots 3-0 Rams 0:57, 2nd quarter

Goff is sacked by Hightower! No timeout called…

Patriots 3-0 Rams 1:13, 2nd quarter

Brady drops back to pass and fires to Gronkowski: Littleton got a fingertip on it and that may have been enough to force the incompletion! The Rams take over on downs!

Patriots 3-0 Rams 1:16, 2nd quarter

Brady finds Patterson but he’s about a yard short of a first down.

The Rams call timeout. Will New England go for it? They sure will! Here we go!

Patriots 3-0 Rams 1:26, 2nd quarter

White can’t come up with a screen pass, then Brady misses wWhite on the far sideline.

That means it’s 3rd & 10 on the 41.

Big play for the Rams defense here.

"Receiver controls the ball with his left foot touching the ground and then drags his right foot. Great call of a catch by Line Judge Jeff Bergman." – AL #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/R6irnEf31q — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) February 4, 2019

Patriots 3-0 Rams 1:30, 2nd quarter

There’s a flag on 2nd & 5, it’s thrown because the Rams have 12 men on the field, which is OK in Canada, but not in the United States.

New England are at the LA 41.

Patriots 3-0 Rams 2:00, 2nd quarter

Here’s more from Edelman: this time it’s a 10-yard grab for a first down.

New England have one timeout.

Burkhead now, steaming ahead to the 40 with a gain of about three.

It’s 2nd & 7, and guess who has it? Yep, it’s Edelman, who gains another nine. It’s first down near midfield as we hit the warning.

atriots 3-0 Rams 3:57, 2nd quarter

Goff, has time, but not that much time! He pump fakes and then takes off to his right where Van Noy hits the Rams QB for a 14-yard loss!

Here is yet another punt from Hekker: there’s been seven overall in Super Bowl LIII.

The ball is down at the 27 where New England will take over.

Patriots 3-0 Rams 4:49, 2nd quarter

Oh, here is that Gurley guy. He has a run of about five.

CBS’ sideline reporter says the Rams have nothing to report on the possibly ailing Gurley, who has the ball again for a short gain setting up a 3rd & 2 at the Pats 48.

Patriots 3-0 Rams 6:14, 2nd quarter

Brady throws short to Michel, complete, but it’s not enough for a first down.

Allen punts, Natson has a short return.

But there’s a flag on the Pats: it’s a hold on McLellan, and that will give LA decent field position at about the 43.

Patriots 3-0 Rams 7:03, 2nd quarter

Brady looks for Michel, who is streaking across the middle. It’s incomplete.

That sets up a 3rd & 7.

Patriots 3-0 Rams 7:50, 2nd quarter

Goff has loads of time and hits Woods on the far sideline: is that complete? It doesn’t look like it but NE don’t challenge. That’s a healthy 18-yard gain, which is like 180 for LA’s starving pass attack tonight.

Now it’s 2nd & 7 and Danny Shelton is all over Anderson, stuffing the back him for a three-yard loss!

It’s 3rd & 10.

Goff goes deep down the far sideline towards Reynolds, but McCourty breaks it up! Goff was rushed by Flowers and the Rams will punt, again.

Edelman returns it to the 16, where the Pats will start as they bid to add to their lead.

Patriots 3-0 Rams 9:56, 2nd quarter

So, I was looking for the Rams to establish the run with Gurley and that hasn’t happened. I was looking for Suh to reek havoc with Donald being double teamed and that really hasn’t happened. I was thinking Dorsett would get some looks thanks to single coverage and that hasn’t happened. And I definitely thought Burkhead would have the first TD and that hasn’t happened.

The Rams will start on their 28.

Patriots 3-0 Rams 10:29, 2nd quarter

Ladies and gentlemen, we have points.

Three of them.

It wasn’t pretty but the kick was good and New England are on top.

Patriots 0-0 Rams 10:34, 2nd quarter

Brady has Gronk but that is way short of the first down.

Gostkowski is coming out for a 42-yard atempt.

Gronkowski is limping…

Patriots 0-0 Rams 11:13, 2nd quarter

On 2nd & 9, Brady looks for Hogan on the near sideline: quick release and incomplete.

Patriots 0-0 Rams 11:34, 2nd quarter

Brady is throwing on third and short and Edelman is wide open!

Where is everybody?

New England are down to the Rams 30 after a 25-yard gain.

Edelman has 74 yards tonight.

Patriots 0-0 Rams 12:57, 2nd quarter

Brady, a quick pass to Edelman on the far sideline for a gain of six.

Now Brady has Gronkowski, who is streaking across the middle of the field for a gain of about three.

That sets up a 3rd & 1.

Patriots 0-0 Rams 13:58, 2nd quarter

Goff in the shotgun. He throws, and it’s tipped on the line by Simon, who got both hands on it, and here comes the punting unit again.

There’s a great Rams bounce as the bean rolls down to about the Pats 36.

I think we could have expected reasonably strong defense from LA, but I’m surprised how much control both teams have had against some excellent offenses.

Patriots 0-0 Rams 14:34, 2nd quarter

Andrerson has it again: he’s wrapped up around the neck, (yikes) but there’s a false start flag on LA. It’s 2nd & 10.

Here’s Anderson again for a gain of one or two. So where is Gurley? He has just one touch.

3rd & 7 coming up.

Patriots 0-0 Rams end of 1st quarter

Anderson pushes the pack for about five yards as the first quarter comes to a close: it’s been an uneven one for both teams. Brady has managed 122 yards passing, but has been picked once and almost twice.

Goff has had few chances as the Rams held the ball for just 3:07.

If the idea was to limit LA’s opportunities, that’s happening.

Patriots 0-0 Rams 0:12, 1st quarter

Donald puts pressure on Brady, throwing him down just as he throws incomplete! So some decent heat being applied now to New England, which Brady has never handled that well.

Pats punt, and the Rams will start at the five.

Patriots 0-0 Rams 0:41, 1st quarter

Brady is hit! Finally! And the ball is lose! Myers got hands on the Pats QB, but New England fall on it to recover! It’s the first sack of Brady these playoffs.

On 2nd & 19, Brady comes back right away to find Gronkowski for a gain of 14, setting up a manageable 3rd & 5!

Patriots 0-0 Rams 2:20, 1st quarter

So no score so far: Goff and Brady have combined for less than 60 yards of passing offense.

Surely this is going to pick up.

Sure enough, here is Edelman on the near sideline, cutting, stopping and catching for a first down.

Now Brad is almost picked again! He throws behind Hogan and Peters nearly had the ball for LA! Brady is inconsistent at the start.here…

Patriots 0-0 Rams 3:25, 1st quarter

It’s 3rd & 3. Goff has time and fires a bullet to Woods but Chung is there at safety and the punting unit is coming on for LA.

But wait! Have New England have jumped offside?

Nope, it’s just a delay of game. No Johnny Hekker magic on this play, but a decent kick down to the 19.

Here comes Brady again.

Tom Brady finds @edelman11 down the right side for a gain of 25! #EverythingWeGot 📺: #SBLIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/sElFhD86dV — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019

Patriots 0-0 Rams 4:14, 1st quarter

CBS says that Gostkowski has missed four kicks in the last four Super Bowls for those of you scoring at home.

The Pats call for crowd noise and get it.

Goff, play-action fakes and then rolls left and floats a pass to Reynolds for a first down catch. LA are into New England territory at the 49.

That’s Goff’s first completion of the evening.

NO GOOD! Patriots 0-0 Rams 5:35, 1st quarter

Gostkowski misses left and we’re still scoreless!

Patriots 0-0 Rams 5:40, 1st quarter

Brady in the shotgun. He hands to White on a draw play: it’s just a two yard gain and here comes the field goal unit. It’ll be a 46-yard attempt.

New England did that a lot vs KC two weeks ago, so that seemed a bit predictable. Belichick is just setting them up for later, I am guessing.

Patriots 0-0 Rams 6:17, 1st quarter

Brady is going for it all down the far sideline, but it’s incomplete as he was looking for Hogan who was blanketed by Peters in single coverage. Now another timeout called by the Pats: what’s up with that?

Big 3rd & 8 when we come back.

Patriots 0-0 Rams 6:17, 1st quarter

We have a Gronkowski sighting: he finds the seam in the zone for a healthy 19 yard gain and the Pats are on the move, well into Rams territory at the LA 33!

Patriots 0-0 Rams 8:23, 1st quarter

Michel takes a handoff and is wrapped up for a four-yard loss.

Then there’s an end-around that results in a toss to Burkhead for another big loss, but there’s a flag. It’s a personal foul on, I believe, Dante Fowler Jr and that’s an automatic first down and 15 yards.

It’s not Fowler who should have gotten the flag, perhaps it’s a helmet to helmet hit by Coleman.

Now the Pats are calling for time. When we resume it’s 1st & 10 on the New England 48.

Patriots 0-0 Rams 9:56, 1st quarter

Brady has time and a man: it’s Edelman, who is open on the far sideline and has just enough for a first down. That will settle Brady’s nerves, if he has nerves. Doubtful.

Patriots 0-0 Rams 10:34, 1st quarter

The folks at CBS here in the US tell us that it’s the first time Tob Brady was intercepted on his first throw from scrimmage, which seemed like a safe bet.

Michel has his third carry for a gain of about one.

Now Brady is in the shotgun. He takes the snap and fires immediately on a screen towards Michel and it’s way off.

Now it’s 3rd & 9.

Patriots 0-0 Rams 11:15 1st quarter

Big 3rd & 8: Goff back, Hightower is rushing right up the gut towards Goff, who gets it off just in time looking for Reynolds but it’s incomplete!

So the Rams fail to capitalize and LA have to punt as the New England defense holds.

Edelman has the punt, but he’s going the wring way and is pushed back! It’s a 53-yard punt and the Pats will start at the 12.

Patriots 0-0 Rams 12:06 1st quarter

Brady is back to pass, he’s looking for Hogan and it’s deflected! Nickell Robey-Coleman got his hands on it and Littleton picked it off!

So Brady is picked on his very first play and the Rams take over with tremendous field position!

Patriots 0-0 Rams 12:14 1st quarter

The Pats are off and running, literally. Back-to-back-to-back runs to start off. Michel has done the bulk of the work to get New England up to the 42. They’re running clock, out to limit Rams overall chances in this game, right from the outset. It’s a similar approach to the KC game. Should the Rams have differed?

Kickoff

Super LIII is finally underway!

Patterson takes the kickoff up to the New England 25 yard line and here comes Tom Brady in his ninth Super Bowl!

Η γιορτή του NFL, το πιο μεγάλο γεγονός στις ΗΠΑ ξεκίνησε. Το Super Bowl σφύριξε έναρξη.