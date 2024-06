Seeking Teachers

Ζητούνται Υπάλληλοι

Greek Orthodox Parochial School in QUEENS is seeking a part time SPANISH TEACHER (grades 6-8), a full time PHYSICAL EDUCATION TEACHER (K-8) and a full time SOCIAL STUDIES TEACHER (grades 6-8). Candidates will have to follow NYS curriculum, should be certified and have experience in teaching and working with students. Please contact us at (718) 357-5583.

