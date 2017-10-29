Tarpon Springs Says Nai to Greek Language on Oxi Day

By Dr. Constantinos Scaros

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – On October 28, exactly seven Saturdays since September 9, when Tarpon Springs along with other Gulf Coast towns in the Tampa area of Florida braced for Hurricane Irma, potentially the worst storm to hit the region in a century, the Hellenes of that city, which boasts the highest per capita Greek population in the country, celebrated Oxi Day at the Fr. Tryfon Hall of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in the heart of town, a short walk from the annual Cross Dive on Epiphany Day.

With Consul General of Greece to Tampa Dimitrios Sparos and Greek Independence Parade head Costas Sisois at his side, Mayor Chris Alahouzos declared October 28 “Oxi Day” in Tarpon Springs.

Mayor Alahouzos told The National Herald that “we are blessed in having overcome what could have been a major crisis (i.e., Hurricane Irma) and we now gather to celebrate this important day in history when Greece said no to the Italian Fascist dictator.”

NO ENGLISH NECESSARY

Of course both the American and Greek national anthems were played. Certainly there was plenty of Greek food and drink on hand, and naturally there was Greek dancing. All of that should go without saying. But what made this event particularly noteworthy was that the attendees, ranging from their 20s to their 80s, were overwhelmingly Greek speakers. So much so that Alahouzos had prepared his remarks in English, and in having greeted the crowd before the event formally began, realized that most of them spoke Greek fluently and understood it quite well. He dispensed with his speech in English and instead gave an impromptu talk in Greek.

Consul General Sparos followed suit – saying that he had prepared remarks in both Greek and English, but the latter would not be necessary – as did Sisois.

A toddler in a stroller dropped his bottle. It rolled near this writer, who picked it up and gave it back to the parents, a young couple. Their response: “efharisto.”

With all the talk that the Greek language is being phased out by today’s generation throughout much of the United States, it is alive and well in Tarpon Springs.