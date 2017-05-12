To Iδρυμα του Πυροσβεστικού Σώματος ΝΥ τίμησε τον πρόεδρο του ΙΣΝ κ. Ανδρέα Δρακόπουλο

ΝΕΑ ΥΟΡΚΗ. «Εχουμε βαθύ σεβασμό για τις δημόσιες υπηρεσίες και αυτούς οι οποίοι τις προσφέρουν», δήλωσε ο πρόεδρος του Ιδρύματος Σταύρος Νιάρχος , κ. Ανδρέας Δρακόπουλος, αποδεχόμενος το Ανθρωπιστικό Βραβείο του Ιδρύματος του Πυροσβεστικού Σώματος της πόλης της Νέας Υόρκης κατά το ετήσιο δείπνο του FDNY Foundation για τον εορτασμό και την υποστήριξη των Γενναιότερων (Bravest) της Νέας Υόρκης.

Με το Ανθρωπιστικό Βραβείο, τιμήθηκε επίσης ο κύριος Steven Fisher, Ανώτερος Συνεργάτης της εταιρείας Fisher Brothers και Ιδρυτής της Fisher Capital Investments.

Η εκδήλωση συγκεντρώνει κάθε χρόνο τα μέλη του FDNY και τους δωρητές και χορηγούς του οι οποίοι μαζεύονται για να υποστηρίξουν τον σκοπό και τις πρωτοβουλίες του οργανισμού, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της εκπαίδευσης τους στην αντιμετώπιση της φωτιάς, στην ασφάλεια ζωής, την επαγγελματική εξέλιξη και την αγορά υπερσύγχρονου εξοπλισμού.

Το «FDNY» και το «FDNY Foundation» τιμώντας τον κ. Δρακόπουλο και το Ιδρυμα Σταύρος Νιάρχος, έκαναν λόγο για έναν από τους κορυφαίους διεθνείς φιλανθρωπικούς οργανισμούς, με δωρεές 1,9 δισ. δολ. σε μη κερδοσκοπικούς οργανισμούς, σε περισσότερες από 100 χώρες ανά τον Κόσμο.

«Ενας απίστευτος υποστηρικτής», όπως τον περιέγραψαν του «FDNY», ο κ. Δρακόπουλος, πρόσφατα επισκέφτηκε το τμήμα «Engine 39 Ladder 16» στο Μανχάταν, με τα τρία του παιδιά και είχε την ευκαιρία να συναντηθεί με τους πυροσβέστες, να περιηγηθεί στον χώρο και να δοκιμάσει τον εξοπλισμό, πριν δει την ομάδα να ανταποκρίνεται σε αρκετά τηλεφωνήματα. «Είναι προνόμιό μας να τιμούμε τον κ. Ανδρέα Δρακόπουλο με το Ανθρωπιστικό Βραβείο του ‘FDNY Foundation’ και να τον ευχαριστούμε για την απίστευτη δέσμευσή του στο ‘FDNY’» επεσήμαναν.

Ο κ. Δρακόπουλος, κατά τον χαιρετισμό του στην εκδήλωση, εξέφρασε τη χαρά του για το Βραβείο, αλλά τονισε πως είναι δική του τιμή να γιορτάζει με τους «καταπληκτικούς» ανθρώπους, άντρες και γυναίκες, του Πυροσβεστικού Σώματος της Νέας Υόρκης.

«Ζούμε σε ενδιαφέροντες καιρούς, πράγματι, γεμάτους από εκπληκτικές ευκαιρίες, αλλά και σπουδαίες προκλήσεις επίσης. Οι ειδήσεις, ψεύδεις ή όχι, πολλές φορές είναι απλά πολωτικές. Πολλοί άνθρωποι, πάρα πολλοί και πολύ συχνά, είναι απλά απογοητευμένοι. Αυτοί είναι οι καιροί, κατά τους οποίους όλοι πρέπει να εργαστούμε σκληρά, μαζί, για να βρούμε κοινό έδαφος και να πράξουμε για το κοινό καλό. Και υπάρχει πολλή καλοσύνη γύρω!», δήλωσε ο κ. Δρακόπουλος.

«Η αποστολή του FDNY προσφέρει τόση ανακούφιση και εκτίμηση, με το να γνωρίζει κανείς πόσο πολύ προσφέρει στην κοινωνία εν γένει ως μία πραγματικά δημόσια υπηρεσία. Τέτοιοι σπουδαίοι οργανισμοί δημόσιων υπηρεσιών, προσφέρουν στις κοινωνίες μας, κάθε μέρα, ασχέτως με το τι συμβαίνει γύρω μας. Η πυρκαγιά δεν μιλά κάποια γλώσσα, δεν έχει προφορά, δεν έχει σύνορα, δεν έχει ηθική, φίλους. Οι άντρες και οι γυναίκες του FDNY, με τις βασικές αξίες της Υπηρεσίας, Γενναιότητας, Ασφάλειας, Τιμής, Αφοσίωσης, Ετοιμότητας, είναι πάντα εκεί, να προστατεύσουν τις ζωές μας και τις περιουσίες μας με αντοχή, σπουδαία ανθεκτικότητα και αποτελεσματικότητα, όπως σαφώς αποδεικνύουν τα στοιχεία από πέρυσι, οπότε καταγράφηκε ο χαμηλότερος αριθμός απωλειών από φωτιά από το 1916» επεσήμανε ακόμη ο πρόεδρος του ΙΣΝ και αναφέρθηκε στο έργο του Ιδρύματος Σταύρος Νιάρχος ανά τον Κόσμο, στην Ελλάδα, αλλά και την πόλη της Νέας Υόρκης.

Εξήγησε πως όλοι οι δωρεοδόχοι, είναι συνεργάτες για το ΙΣΝ, ενώ είπε πως στο Ιδρυμα «προσπαθούμε κάθε μέρα να υπενθυμίζουμε τους εαυτούς μας πως με την ισχύ έρχεται και η ευθύνη, και ανάμεσα σε αυτές τις ευθύνες, είναι αυτή του να μη γίνει κανείς αλαζόνας, δεδομένης της ικανότητάς μας να παρέχουμε σημαντική οικονομική υποστήριξη. Ενα από τα μέτρα που χρησιμοποιούμε κατά την εσωτερική μας διαδικασία είναι πως θέτουμε ακόμη περισσότερη έμφαση στο να είμαστε σίγουροι ότι όταν απορρίπτουμε μία πρόταση, έχουμε κάνει την όσο πιο δυνατή δίκαιη αξιολόγηση. Δεν θα με πείραζε τόσο πολύ αν καταλήγαμε να δώσουμε «περισσότερα» σε έναν δωρεοδόχο, αλλά θα με πονούσε αν είχαμε αρνηθεί να δώσουμε σε κάποιον άδικα».

Ενα«θέμα» κάθε δωρεάς, πρότασης, σχεδίου που υποστήριξε το Ιδρυμα Σταύρος Νιάρχος, κατά τον κ. Δρακόπουλο, αλλά και αυτό που επιδεικνύουν όλοι στο FDNY με την εργασία τους κάθε μέρα, είναι η ελληνική ιδέα για το φιλότιμο. Αυτή η λέξη, κατά κάποιο τρόπο, μεταφράζεται ως η διάθεση απλά να κάνεις το σωστό και να υποστηρίζεις τους συνανθρώπους σου, ανεξαρτήτως της κατάστασης και των διακυβευμάτων.

Ολη η ομιλία του κ. Δρακόπουλου (αγγλικά)

Good evening,

It is a real pleasure and honor to be here this evening celebrating with you the amazing men and women of the Fire Department of NYC!

We are living in interesting times indeed, filled with amazing opportunities but great challenges too. News, whether fake or not, too many times are simply polarizing. Many people, too many and too often, are just frustrated. These are the times when we all have to work hard together to find common ground and do common good; and there is plenty of goodness around!

The Fire Dept. of NY’s mission offers such comfort and appreciation in knowing how much it offers to society at large as a truly public service. Such great public service organizations like the FDNY serve our communities day-in and day-out, no matter what is happening around us. Fire speaks no language, has no accent, has no borders, and has no ethics, no friends. The men and women of the FDNY, with its core values of Service, Bravery, Safety, Honor, Dedication, Preparedness, are always there to protect our lives and our properties with valor and great resiliency and efficiency, as clearly evidenced by last year’s lowest number of fire fatalities ever recorded, since back in 1916.

All of us gathered here this evening are proud to support the mission of the FDNY Foundation. An honorable mission indeed in supporting the FDNY’s equipment and technology, training and educational needs, as well as public awareness and community outreach programs.

Since our own’s Foundation’s inception in 1996, as a result of the extraordinary generosity of our late founder and my great uncle, Stavros Niarchos, we at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) have held a deep respect for public service and those who practice it, in its many forms. Whether it is here in New York, in Greece, or anywhere else around the world, we have repeatedly supported such efforts.

SNF’s philanthropic mission over the Foundation’s lifespan of 20 years as evident from our grant making activity in over 110 countries around the globe, has been broad in scope because there are so many institutions, initiatives, and ideas we believe are worthy of our support. Across the Foundation’s work in NY, we seek out partner grantees that enhance the city’s vitality, make it more accessible to all members of our community, and improve the lives of individuals who are facing challenging circumstances. We view all of our grantees as partners. We try every day to remind ourselves that with power comes responsibility, and among these responsibilities is the one not to become arrogant given our ability to provide significant financial support. One of the measures we use is that across our internal processes we place even more emphasis on being sure that whenever we decline a proposal we have made as fair an assessment as possible. I would not mind it so much if we ended up giving “too much” to a grantee but it would pain me if we declined one unfairly. Having such safeguards, I find helps those with any kind of power remain true to the spirit of their mission.

Our work in New York City is multilayered and reaches deep into the city’s urban fabric. It spans from targeting homelessness and food insecurity through organizations like WIN and City Harvest to promoting accessibility in arts and culture through the Museum of Modern Art’s Education Fund and a free ticketing program at The Frick Collection. Our Foundation has provided recent grants to support the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club, Generation Citizen, America Needs You, the NY / Queens / Brooklyn Public Libraries, and Hostos Community College. In medicine, two new SNF-supported wings at New York-Presbyterian Hospital recently had ribbon cuttings—a Women’s Urgent Care Unit and a unit for children recovering from surgery. In addition to believing deeply in the FDNY’s mission, the SNF is proud to support the critical work of the NYPD. We have also sought to support both our local and national veterans’ community through the Pat Tillman Foundation, the Wounded Warrior-Scholar Project, Outward Bound and Puppies Behind Bars—an organization that teaches incarcerated individuals to train service dogs for wounded combat veterans returning home and for law enforcement officials. The SNF recently also collaborated with the New York City Departments of Veterans’ Services and Cultural Affairs to enable the city to name Bryan Doerries, the Artistic Director of Theater of War Productions, as a public artist in residence for the next two years. This role will allow him to carry out a city-wide theater-based public health healing initiative for the local veterans’ community and civilians alike, based on readings of ancient Greek tragedies.

A theme that runs through each of these projects and that all of you at the FDNY demonstrate through your work each day is the Greek concept of philotimo. This word roughly translates to the spirit of simply doing the right thing and supporting your fellow human beings no matter the situation or the stakes. The FDNY as much as any organization I can think of embodies this ethos in all that you do, whether it is in rushing to a five-alarm fire or simply clearing up a false alarm. And on behalf of my children and myself I would like to say thank you to Commissioner Daniel Nigro, Chief James Leonard, Captain James Grismer and everyone at Engine 39/Ladder 16, to Chairman of the FDNY Foundation Steve Ruzow and Board members Chris Carrera (a personal friend for almost 30 years, and whose initial idea it was for me to be here this evening, thank you), Bob Zito, and Executive Director Jean O’Shea, for the extraordinary hospitality you showed us when we visited you a couple of months ago, it was an amazing experience for all of us, thank you!

It is public servants like yourselves at the FDNY, who provide the necessary structure and fundamental services for communities to function, remain safe, and thrive. An even higher level of appreciation, recognition and gratitude is due given that all of you inherently volunteer to place even your own lives and wellbeing at risk for the good of your fellow human beings. It is with a profound sense of gratitude and indebtedness for your work that I in both my personal capacity and as co-President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation are honored to play a part in supporting the exemplary men and women of the FDNY. Please accept our heartfelt thanks for the critical services you provide to our great city………and beyond!

Thank you!