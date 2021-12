«Βύθισε» τους εστιάτορες ο κορωνοϊός, ζημιές στην εστίαση

A woman wearing a mask walks along Ledra Street, a busy shopping thoroughfare in the medieval center of capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The rhythms of daily life began retuing to normal this week as Cypriot govement authorities began rolling back a stay-at-home order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, allowing people to go out three times daily although a night time curfew remains in a effect until May 21. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)