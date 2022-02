ΖΗΤEIΤΑΙ: DRAFTSMAN

DRAFTSMAN needed for a high-end general contractor’s office and millwork shop.

Must know CAD.

We are looking for a draftsman with millwork experience to produce shop drawings for a woodwork cabinet shop and detailed shop drawings for Architect’s review and shop’s fabrication.

The ideal candidate will require a minimum of 5–10 yrs exp. Experience in classical and modern detail for high-end NYC apt renovations a plus.

Responsibilities also include: site surveying, providing drafting support to site supers/pm, familiar w/construction process and details, ability to communicate w/vendors & manufacturers.

Please send resume w/salary requirements.

Please contact via email, phone or fax. sue@vellainteriors.com, 718-729-0026 or fax: 718-729-5660.