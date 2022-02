ΖΗΤΟΥΝΤΑΙ ΥΠΑΛΛΗΛΟΙ: CABINETMAKERS & INSTALLERS

CABINET MAKERS and INSTALLERS needed for well-established General Contracting Co. with in-house Millwork Shop, specializing in high-end custom Kitchens, Libraries, paneling, etc.

Shop located in L.I.C. with installation in Upper East Side apts.

Must be able to read drawings, machine, assemble & install own work & speak/read/understand English.

5 – 10 yrs Experience.

Call 718-729-0026 or fax/email resumes to: 718-729-5660 or email Sue@Vellainteriors.com.