NHL: Απεβίωσε ο Μπόμπι Χαλ

FILE - Former Chicago Blackhawks player Bobby Hull is introduced to fans during the NHL hockey team's convention in Chicago, July 26, 2019. Hull, a Hall of Fame forward who helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup Final, has died. He was 84. The Blackhawks and the NHL Alumni Association announced the death of the two-time NHL MVP on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, file)